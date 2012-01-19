Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby In Stuck Elevator

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Katie Thacker. The Tacoma, Washington woman went into labor. She stepped into an elevator at St. Joseph Medical Center on the way to the maternity ward and the elevator got stuck. Ms. Thacker says she doesn't remember much about what happened next, but she came out of that elevator with a baby named Blake. A fully accurate birth certificate would give the place of birth as somewhere just below the 14th floor. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.