Handcuffed Man Accused Of Stealing Police Car

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. William Frances Blankenship got in trouble but knew who to call. The Indiana man was allegedly handcuffed when he stole a police car. So he radioed police. He asked for help in finding the handcuff keys, complaining the cuffs made it hard to steer. Then he said police should at least help him find the cigarette lighter. He said he could think better if he had a smoke. He will now have time to think, since Mr. Blankenship has been recaptured and jailed. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.