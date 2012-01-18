© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Handcuffed Man Accused Of Stealing Police Car

Published January 18, 2012 at 7:38 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. William Frances Blankenship got in trouble but knew who to call. The Indiana man was allegedly handcuffed when he stole a police car. So he radioed police. He asked for help in finding the handcuff keys, complaining the cuffs made it hard to steer. Then he said police should at least help him find the cigarette lighter. He said he could think better if he had a smoke. He will now have time to think, since Mr. Blankenship has been recaptured and jailed. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.