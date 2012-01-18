Apple Files Patent Suit Against Samsung In Germany

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

MONTAGNE: Apple has filed a patent suit against Samsung in Germany. Bloomberg reports it's the latest salvo in the two companies' global patent war. This time, Apple is trying to ban sales of 10 Samsung smartphone models, claiming the Korean company copied Apple's design. It's also suing the company claiming it copied the iPad.

The two companies are embroiled in patent battles in Australia and the U.S., as well.