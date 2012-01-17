© 2021
Top Stories: Wikipedia's 'Blackout,' Hopes Fading For Survivors In Italy

By Mark Memmott
Published January 17, 2012 at 9:55 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Wednesday's Web 'Blackout' By Wikipedia, Others: Right Way To Protest?

-- Hopes Are Fading For Missing In Italian Cruise Ship Disaster.

-- Fuel Is Flowing To Nome Through Half-Mile Hose Laid Over Ice.

-- Egypt's Wael Ghonim: 'Revolutions Are Processes ... It Will Take Time.'

Other stories in the news:

-- " 'Food Stamp President': Race Code, Or Just Politics?" (Morning Edition)

-- "Romney On Defense From GOP Rivals In S.C. Debate." (The Associated Press)

-- "S&P Extends Gains, Rises Above 1,300." (Reuters)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
