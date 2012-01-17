Top Stories: Wikipedia's 'Blackout,' Hopes Fading For Survivors In Italy
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Wednesday's Web 'Blackout' By Wikipedia, Others: Right Way To Protest?
-- Hopes Are Fading For Missing In Italian Cruise Ship Disaster.
-- Fuel Is Flowing To Nome Through Half-Mile Hose Laid Over Ice.
-- Egypt's Wael Ghonim: 'Revolutions Are Processes ... It Will Take Time.'
Other stories in the news:
-- " 'Food Stamp President': Race Code, Or Just Politics?" (Morning Edition)
-- "Romney On Defense From GOP Rivals In S.C. Debate." (The Associated Press)
-- "S&P Extends Gains, Rises Above 1,300." (Reuters)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.