U.S. Crowns New Largest Beermaker

And today's last word in business is Yuengling. The brewer of that beer, based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is now the largest American beer maker. And if you're thinking how could Yuengling beat out all-American brews like Bud or Miller Lite? Well, the maker of Budweiser, Anheuser Busch, is now owned by a Belgian Brazilian company, and Miller Lite is part of the London-based multinational SAB Miller. New figures first sighted in the Allentown, Pennsylvania Morning Call newspaper show that Yuengling shipments grew last year to about 2.5 million barrels, edging out Boston beer, which makes Samuel Adams.

