© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Airbus Leads Boeing In Commercial Aircraft Sales

Published January 17, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with the Boeing - Airbus rivalry.

This is the business news equivalent of one of those big pro-football rivalries, and the European company Airbus reports, today, that it's ahead. It took a record number of orders in 2011 - more than 1,400 airplane orders. That surge was driven by demand for Airbus' revamped A-320 aircraft, which is supposed to be more fuel efficient.

In contrast to 1,400 orders for Airbus, Boeing sold only about 800 aircraft last year. Boeing though, does have a revamped of its workhorse, the 737, and Boeing is aiming for a boost in orders in 2012. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.