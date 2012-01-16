© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Novalima On 'World Cafe: Next'

XPN
Published January 16, 2012 at 10:10 AM EST

Novalima began in 2001 when four Peruvian friends, all living in different parts of the world, took to the Internet to exchange ideas. Pulling from rock, pop, salsa, reggae, dance and electronic music, they formed a collective that would soon become known worldwide for its inventive form of Afro-Peruvian roots music. Novalima released its self-titled debut in 2002, and its 2005 follow-up won the Independent Music Award for best album in world fusion.

Novalima's fourth record, Karimba, has solidified the band's reputation as a producer of world music that's both accessible and danceable. The album incorporates African-inspired percussion that blends seamlessly with modern electronic beats and a wealth of historical influences. From tribal chants to Cuban rhythms, Karimba is endlessly energetic, which comes through nicely in the two tracks chosen for this installment of World Cafe: Next.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.