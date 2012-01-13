Stephen Colbert's Big News: He May Run For President Of South Carolina

Comedian Stephen Colbert's "big announcement" last night (which we previewed yesterday)?

He's forming "an exploratory committee to lay the groundwork for my possible candidacy for the president of the United States of South Carolina," The Comedy Central host declared on his show.

"I'm doing it!" Stephen shouted.

And to avoid some pesky legal issues, he has transferred control of his SuperPAC to Comedy Central's Jon Stewart. Now they supposedly won't coordinate as potential "candidate" Colbert thinks about running for ... something ... and Stewart spends money to support his buddy.

So will Stephen be factor in South Carolina's Jan. 21 Republican primary? As they say, stay tuned.

And for the serious stuff about the 2012 presidential campaign, check out It's All Politics.

