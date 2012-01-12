© 2021
Stephen Colbert Looks For Fresh Face In GOP Race And Sees Himself

By Mark Memmott
Published January 12, 2012 at 10:05 AM EST

We've been through this with him before, so talk from Comedy Central's Stephen Colbert about running for president needs to be viewed with suspicion.

But he's at it again and promises a "major announcement" on his show tonight (it airs at 11:30 p.m. ET).

And Colbert is, as Eyder has reported, showing up in the polls in his home state of South Carolina — where Republicans hold their primary on Jan. 21. So, who knows?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
