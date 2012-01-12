Stephen Colbert Looks For Fresh Face In GOP Race And Sees Himself

We've been through this with him before, so talk from Comedy Central's Stephen Colbert about running for president needs to be viewed with suspicion.

But he's at it again and promises a "major announcement" on his show tonight (it airs at 11:30 p.m. ET).

And Colbert is, as Eyder has reported, showing up in the polls in his home state of South Carolina — where Republicans hold their primary on Jan. 21. So, who knows?

For much more about the 2012 presidential race, check out It's All Politics.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.