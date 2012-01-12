Wear 'Em, Chuck 'Em, Float 'Em: 10 Things To Do With Twinkies

When we heard the news about the the Hostess bankruptcy, we got to thinking about just how useful the Twinkie is. And if you heard Allison Aubrey's piece on All Things Considered, you know that first, we deployed it in the name of science: We put one into a bowl of Mountain Dew to see if it would dissolve. (A few hours later, we found it was bloated, but still basically intact.)

If you too want to experience more of the joy of Twinkies, but don't want to eat them, here are some ideas:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /