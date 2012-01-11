Pentagon Disgusted, Marines Investigating Disturbing Video

"The Marine Corps is promising to investigate a disturbing web video that appears to show [four] Marines in Afghanistan urinating on the bloody corpses of [three] alleged Taliban fighters," Gannett Co.'s Marine Corps Times reports.

Defense Department spokesman Capt. John Kirby tells CNN that "regardless of the circumstances or who is in the video, this is egregious, disgusting behavior. It's hideous. It turned my stomach."

The video showed up on YouTube and TMZ.com earlier today. It is not appropriate for posting here, but is easy to find.

Stars and Stripes adds that:

"Capt. Kendra Hardesty, a spokeswoman for the Corps, said officials have not verified any details of the incident but added, 'The actions portrayed are not consistent with our core values and are not indicative of the character of the Marines in our Corps. This matter will be fully investigated and those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.'

"It was unclear who shot the video, when it was filmed,or who posted it online."

