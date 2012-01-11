Mitt Romney Raised $24 Million Last Quarter

During the last quarter of 2011, Mitt Romney raised $24 million, his campaign announced today. That means the former Massachusetts governor has $19 million in cash on hand to fund his primary battle.

The Washington Post reports that in a shift from his 2008 run, when he poured $40 million of his own money into the campaign, Romney has made no personal donations.

The New York Times adds:

"This brings the Romney campaign's total 2011 haul to $56 million. Earlier this year, the campaign said it hoped to raise $50 million for the primary campaign, a goal that has now been far exceeded. ...

"One hundred fifty of Mr. Romney's top donors and fund-raisers descended on New Hampshire on Tuesday night, to celebrate what they expected to be a big win for Mr. Romney. And Wednesday morning 300 members of Mr. Romney's finance committee from around the country gathered for meetings in Boston."

The haul also solidifies Romney's status as the lead man in the primary contest. He saw a significant increase in donations, and his opponents, according to the Post, have raised significantly less money in the fourth quarter. Texas Rep. Ron Paul raised $13 million, while former Speaker Newt Gingrich raised $9 million.

