Is Home-Field Advantage The Real Deal?

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ever wondered if home field advantage is real? Well, a college professor ran the numbers. Ben Motz of Indiana University looked at NFL games over a 15-year span and found the home team won 57 percent of the time. Was it crowd noise or maybe favorable officiating? Professor Motz did find the home team's winning percentage dropped with the advent of instant replay. For what's it worth, so far in this year's NFL playoffs, home teams: 4-0. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.