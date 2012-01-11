© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Hatchet Job Award Honors Bad Writing

Published January 11, 2012 at 7:34 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with praise of criticism. There's a new award for brutal book reviews in Britain: a Hatchet Job of the Year Award. A Julian Barnes book is dismissed as just so average. A biography of Martin Amis is called spectacularly bad writing about spectacularly good writing. Reviewer Camilla Long called a book a pointlessly explicit, infuriatingly naive and at times plain off-putting slither through a series of unedited slurpings. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.