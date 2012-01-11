Hatchet Job Award Honors Bad Writing

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

There's a new award for brutal book reviews in Britain: a Hatchet Job of the Year Award. A Julian Barnes book is dismissed as just so average. A biography of Martin Amis is called spectacularly bad writing about spectacularly good writing. Reviewer Camilla Long called a book a pointlessly explicit, infuriatingly naive and at times plain off-putting slither through a series of unedited slurpings.