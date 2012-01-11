Germany's Economy Grew 3 Percent In 2011

DAVID GREENE, BYLINE: In NPR's business news, we're tracking Europe's efforts to avoid recession.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: If Europe's economy should slide further, the European debt crisis would only get worse, and it could be hard to contain the effects on the United States. So it's a somewhat hopeful sign that the strongest economy in Europe grew in 2011. A new report says Germany's economy grew by 3 percent. Not bad, given all the European turmoil.

The downside is, the same report shows the German economy shrinking a bit at the very end of last year. And the wider European debt crisis is still far from being resolved. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.