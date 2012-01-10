© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

New Hampshire Primary: Join Us For Live Updates

By Mark Memmott
Published January 10, 2012 at 6:10 PM EST

Here it is: The New Hampshire Republican presidential primary — the second significant vote of the 2012 presidential campaign.

As we did last week on the day of the Iowa caucuses, we're helping out the NPR elections team by live blogging. We'll be posting updates as the news comes in from New Hampshire. Polls there start closing at 7 p.m. ET and we'll be blogging before that happens, as the results come in and as the candidates come out to tell us what it all means for their campaigns.

You can follow our latest updates right on the NPR homefront. They'll flow in automatically. Or, you can see them all if you go to this page.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott