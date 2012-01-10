Update: Settlements Reached With Families Of W.Va. Miners

(This post was retopped with the latest news at 5 p.m. ET)

Five days of emotionally charged and mediated talks have resulted in settlements in the remaining wrongful death cases prompted by the 2010 Upper Big Branch coal mine disaster in West Virginia.

Sources familiar with the negotiations say that all 29 families of the men killed in the underground explosion nearly two years ago have agreed to compensation offered by mine owner Alpha Natural Resources.

The compensation agreements include standard non-disclosure clauses that seek to keep details private.

Seven miners injured and/or traumatized by the tragedy also accepted compensation, according to NPR sources.

The agreements settle lawsuits filed by some of the victims' families but they're still subject to approval by a West Virginia court.

Alpha Natural Resources inherited the wrongful death claims when it purchased Massey Energy last year. Massey is blamed for the tragedy by federal and independent investigators, who cited in their reports a corporate culture that put productivity over safety.

"We've been in discussions for several days with the surviving family members and their attorneys, working to reach a settlement agreeable all parties," says Ted Pile, Alpha's spokesman. "We respect the confidential nature of those discussions and consequently we're not able to comment at this time."

Alpha avoided corporate criminal liability last month in an agreement with the Justice Department that guaranteed a minimum of $1.5 million in compensation for each of the 29 families who lost loved ones in the mine explosion.

At least 10 families had accepted settlements directly from Massey Energy before the company changed hands last year. Massey said it offered $3 million in compensation to each of the families.

"This gives them peace of mind and security as they face a future without husbands and fathers," says Tim Bailey, who represents the families of two of the miners killed. "But this is not justice," Bailey adds. "My clients will never believe they've achieved justice until those that actually were responsible for these deaths are indicted and found guilty."

U.S. Attorney Booth Goodwin said last month his prosecutors are still considering criminal charges against Massey executives and mine managers.

Attorney Mark Moreland represents two Upper Big Branch families. "To complete the circle of justice here," Moreland says, "everyone must now wait for the actions of the U.S. Attorney. We believe somebody needs to go to prison."

Moreland also says compensation does not provide closure for his clients but still has value.

"While no amount of money will ever replace the loss, the conclusion of the civil litigation will help our clients move on with their lives," Moreland says.

The mediation talks that began Friday at a resort in Glade Springs, W. Va., were handled by Michael Rozen, whose New York firm helped distribute payments from the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Rozen's firm also mediated settlement talks stemming from the BP oil rig explosion and spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

Alpha Natural Resources, the company that now operates the mine (it bought out Massey Energy, which operated Upper Big Branch at the time of the disaster) has yet to comment on the agreements with the families.

