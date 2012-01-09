© 2021
Top Stories: Iran Sentences American To Death, Romney Leads In New Poll

By Mark Memmott
Published January 9, 2012 at 8:55 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Iran Sentences Former U.S. Marine To Death, Accused Him Of Spying.

-- VIDEO: Rep. Giffords Leads Crowd In 'Pledge' At Tucson Memorial.

-- Steelers Dared Tebow To Beat Them, And He Did.

Among the morning's other top stories:

-- "Diplomats: Iran Is Enriching Uranium Inside Bunker." (The Associated Press)

-- "Poll: Romney Leads, Santorum Surges Into Top 3." (CBS News)

-- "U.S. Agents Aided Mexican Drug Trafficker to Infiltrate His Criminal Ring." (The New York Times)

-- "Malaysia Opposition Leader Acquitted In Sodomy Case." (The Associated Press)

-- "Hyundai Elantra, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Named Car and Truck of the Year" At North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (Detroit Free Press)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott
