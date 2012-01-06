© 2021
Top Stories: Explosions In Damascus; 'Globe' Endorses Huntsman

By Mark Memmott
Published January 6, 2012 at 8:15 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Bomb Wreaks Death, Destruction In Damascus.

-- Penn State Ready To Name New Football Coach, ESPN Says.

-- Coming Up: December Jobs And Unemployment Report.

Some of the day's other top headlines so far:

-- Boston Globe Endorses Jon Huntsman In New Hampshire GOP Presidential Primary. (Boston Globe)

-- "Could Typo Rewrite Caucus History?" Iowa Republican Thinks Santorum Might Have Won. (KCCI-TV)

-- "Iran Plans More War Games In Strait As Sanctions Bite." (Reuters)

-- "China Warns U.S. On Asia Military Strategy." (BBC News)

-- "Gasoline Prices Start The Year At A High — And Rising." (Los Angeles Times)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
