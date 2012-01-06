Top Stories: Explosions In Damascus; 'Globe' Endorses Huntsman
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Bomb Wreaks Death, Destruction In Damascus.
-- Penn State Ready To Name New Football Coach, ESPN Says.
-- Coming Up: December Jobs And Unemployment Report.
Some of the day's other top headlines so far:
-- Boston Globe Endorses Jon Huntsman In New Hampshire GOP Presidential Primary. (Boston Globe)
-- "Could Typo Rewrite Caucus History?" Iowa Republican Thinks Santorum Might Have Won. (KCCI-TV)
-- "Iran Plans More War Games In Strait As Sanctions Bite." (Reuters)
-- "China Warns U.S. On Asia Military Strategy." (BBC News)
-- "Gasoline Prices Start The Year At A High — And Rising." (Los Angeles Times)
