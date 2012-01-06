© 2021
Sweden Recognizes File-Sharing Group As Religion

Published January 6, 2012 at 6:58 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. A new church has been recognized by Sweden - the Church of Kopimisms. Its sacred symbols are control C and control V - cut and paste. Here's the deal. It's an article of faith in this new church that all information should be shared. So is this the church of Internet piracy? Members say no. People working on a piracy crackdown say a church won't serve as a shield for pirates. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.