© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

The Barr Brothers On World Cafe

XPN
Published January 5, 2012 at 11:56 AM EST

The Barr Brothers' self-titled debut is a powerful and moving folk record: It combines delicate harp arrangements with a rock 'n' roll sensibility and richly interwoven instrumentation. It's both a powerful record and a product of the uncanny series of events that led to the band's formation.

Brothers Andrew and Brad Barr were touring in Canada with an experimental rock band when a fire broke out in the Montreal club where they were performing. As everyone left to seek safety in the rain outside, Andrew offered his jacket to a waitress named Meghan Clinton. Clinton, now The Barr Brothers' co-manager, encouraged the pair to relocate to Montreal. Brad moved in next door to harpist Sarah Page, whose music he heard through the wall that separated their apartments and ultimately became a major influence on his songwriting. Page and the Barr brothers joined forces with Andres Vial, a talented multi-instrumentalist, and the band was complete.

The Barr Brothers, released three years later, maintains a rich variety in songwriting, from lullabies like "Cloud" to the toe-tapping likes of "Give the Devil Back His Heart." Here, the band performs on World Cafe.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.