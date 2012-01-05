Las Vegas Predicts Packers To Repeat Super Bowl Win

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Las Vegas gamblers have given their view of the pro-football playoffs. The Green Bay Packers are favored to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The Denver Broncos are not favorites. Quarterback Tim Tebow's team managed one close victory after another this season, but the odds are 120-1 against Denver winning it all. An oddsmaker says the Broncos have absolutely no chance, a statement that may not keep Tebow fans from betting. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.