Bloated Pie Fairy Makes Final Flight

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. For 35 years, Willis Welch received a pie every Christmas. From whom? He has no idea. Now theÂ Columbus DispatchÂ reports the sweet streak is over. This Christmas, the last pie came with a note explaining, I am a little too fat to fly anymore. Signed, Pie Fairy. The 87-year-old says whoever it was knew him well enough to always bring his favorite - pecan pie. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.