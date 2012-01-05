© 2021
Bloated Pie Fairy Makes Final Flight

Published January 5, 2012 at 6:58 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. For 35 years, Willis Welch received a pie every Christmas. From whom? He has no idea. Now theÂ Columbus DispatchÂ reports the sweet streak is over. This Christmas, the last pie came with a note explaining, I am a little too fat to fly anymore. Signed, Pie Fairy. The 87-year-old says whoever it was knew him well enough to always bring his favorite - pecan pie. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.