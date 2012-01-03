Scotch Whisky From A Can?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with a news story makes you check twice to be sure it's not April 1st. A maker of Scotch whiskey plans to start selling whiskey in a can - like a beer can. You can buy a 12 ounce can - eight shots of 80 proof whiskey in a container you cannot reseal. The company says it hopes, eventually, to develop a can you can close. Until then, they hope you will share it with your friends, or presumably, have a designated driver. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.