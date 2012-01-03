In Iowa, It's Decision Day At Last

After months of campaigning, it's finally caucus day in Iowa. Polls still show a fluid race, with former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, Texas Rep. Ron Paul and former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum heading the pack.

Eyder at NPR's Two-Way blog has a nice round-up on the morning's news and Ken Rudin has a historical take on Political Junkie.

On Morning Edition, NPR's Ted Robbins wrapped up the last day of campaigning with a look at the candidates' frenetic travels, which bear more than a bit of resemblance to a reality TV show. As Robbins' reported:

"Rick Santorum has spent more time in Iowa than any other candidate. The former Pennsylvania senator has been driving around in a pickup truck. But yesterday he got a bus — a bus which belongs to reality television's Duggar family, who star in the show 19 and Counting. They support Santorum's Christian conservative faith and family message. Santorum is within striking distance of the lead and is now expected to at least finish in the top three.

And, to nourish your inner caucus geek, The Des Moines Register has a handy interactive guide to the caucuses.

You can also see the candidates' stump speeches for yourself with an NPR twist: pop-up bubbles with fact-checking and commentary. Stay with It's All Politics for updates throughout caucus day and results Tuesday night.

