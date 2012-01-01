© 2021
Happy New Year!

By Eyder Peralta
January 1, 2012

Happy new year, everyone!

2011 was an amazing year for news: from revolutions abroad, to protests at home. We saw an earthquake, a colossal tsunami and historic tornadoes. We lost a tech visionary and saw the death of the man behind Sept. 11.

It was a year of political discord and financial drama. We learned that planets like ours may be abundant. We saw a royal wedding and a politician rebound from an awful shooting.

So here's to 2012! We're planning on taking Monday off, but hopefully you'll join us again on Tuesday to start a new year. Until then, you may see a post or two from NPR.org's weekend crew. And if there is big news, we will, of course, jump back into the blog.

We'll leave with a video we found irresistibly adorable. Actors Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt covering "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"

