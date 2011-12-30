Top Stories: New Clashes In Syria; No Softening In North Korea
Good morning.
Our early headlines on this last Friday of 2011 (except in Samoa):
-- Clashes Resume In Syria, Activists Say.
-- 'Outrage' Over Verizon's Plan For $2 Payment Fee.
-- Romney, Paul Are 1 And 2 In Another Iowa Poll, Santorum Rising.
-- Fireworks, Celebrations As Samoa Skips Friday.
Other stories in the news:
-- "North Korea Vows No Softening Under Its New Leader." (The Associated Press)
-- "Russia Nuclear Sub Fire Extinguished, State Media Say." (CNN)
-- "Egyptian Military Raids Foreign-Funded NGO Offices." (Morning Edition)
