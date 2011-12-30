© 2021
Top Stories: New Clashes In Syria; No Softening In North Korea

By Mark Memmott
Published December 30, 2011 at 8:50 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines on this last Friday of 2011 (except in Samoa):

-- Clashes Resume In Syria, Activists Say.

-- 'Outrage' Over Verizon's Plan For $2 Payment Fee.

-- Romney, Paul Are 1 And 2 In Another Iowa Poll, Santorum Rising.

-- Fireworks, Celebrations As Samoa Skips Friday.

Other stories in the news:

-- "North Korea Vows No Softening Under Its New Leader." (The Associated Press)

-- "Russia Nuclear Sub Fire Extinguished, State Media Say." (CNN)

-- "Egyptian Military Raids Foreign-Funded NGO Offices." (Morning Edition)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott