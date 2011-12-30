First 79 Of The 100+ Sears And Kmart Stores Being Closed Are Identified

There are 79 stores in 25 states on the first list of Sears and Kmart locations being closed in the coming year, Sears Holdings has announced.

The 79 locations are posted here. Some details:

-- 11 of the stores are in Florida, the most of any state.

-- The second-most stores (6) are in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

-- 38 Kmarts are included.

-- 25 Sears "full-line" locations are listed.

-- 14 "Grand/Essential" stores (competitors to Walmart) are identified.

-- Two "Sears Hardlines Only" are included (they focus on appliances and other "hard" goods).

As we reported Tuesday, the company says it will close between 100 and 120 stores as it seeks to trim costs.

According to Sears Holdings, the stores on the list so far typically employ "between 40 and 80 associates."

