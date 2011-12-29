Nick Lowe On World Cafe

English singer-songwriter Nick Lowe's reputation often precedes him. He wrote hits "So It Goes," "What's So Funny 'Bout Peace, Love, and Understanding?" and "Cruel to Be Kind," produced Elvis Costello's legendary first five albums, collaborated extensively with his wife's stepfather Johnny Cash and nurtured a well-respected solo career. Lowe is a consistently significant figure in country, rock, punk and new wave, and has left his signature on a range of records in his wake of forty years in the business.

Lowe's latest album, The Old Magic, is no exception. A mix of covers and ballads, The Old Magic was produced by Lowe, Neil Brockbank and Robert Treherne. It features covers of Elvis Costello, Tom T. Hall, and Jeff West tunes, as well as eight original songs.

Hear Lowe play songs from The Old Magic, as well as some old favorites, on today's World Cafe.

This session originally aired on September 16, 2011.

