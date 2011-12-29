Criminal Charges May Be Filed In BP Oil Spill

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with possible charges against BP.

INSKEEP: Or more specifically, their employees. Prosecutors may be preparing criminal charges relating to the BP oil rig blowout in 2010. The prosecutor's possible targets are BP engineers and at least one supervisor. They would be the first to face criminal charges as individual BP employees for the disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Wall Street Journal, prosecutors may accuse employees of giving false information to regulators about the risks associated with killing the well. But you notice we said prosecutors may accuse the employees. They may also be using the threat of criminal charges to pressure the employees into cooperating.