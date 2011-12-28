Top Stories: Funeral For Kim Jong Il, Syria Releases Some Prisoners
Good morning.
Our early headlines have ranged widely, subject-wise:
-- Weeping, Wailing And Imagery In Pyongyang For Kim Jong Il's Funeral.
-- Rev. Billy Graham Makes Top 10 'Most Admired' List For 55th Time.
-- Cheetah, One Of Tarzan's Chimpanzee Sidekicks, Has Died.
Other stories making headlines today include:
-- "Syria Frees 755 Prisoners Detained In Crackdown," Human Rights Watch Says Hundreds Have Been Hidden. (The Associated Press)
-- "Iran Again Warns It Can Cut Off Strategic Oil Route" Through Strait Of Hormuz. (The Associated Press)
-- "Argentina President Christina Fernandez Has Cancer," It Is In Her Thyroid Gland But Has Not Spread. (BBC News)
-- "Mubarak Trial Resumes In Cairo." (Al-Jazeera)
-- "Marshal: Hot Embers Sparked Fatal Fire" That Killed Five People In Connecticut. (The Stamford Advocate)
-- Texas Man Who Dressed As Santa, Killed Six And Then Himself, "Described As Protective, Conservative." (Colleyville Courier)
