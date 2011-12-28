Top Stories: Funeral For Kim Jong Il, Syria Releases Some Prisoners

Good morning.

Our early headlines have ranged widely, subject-wise:

-- Weeping, Wailing And Imagery In Pyongyang For Kim Jong Il's Funeral.

-- Rev. Billy Graham Makes Top 10 'Most Admired' List For 55th Time.

-- Cheetah, One Of Tarzan's Chimpanzee Sidekicks, Has Died.

Other stories making headlines today include:

-- "Syria Frees 755 Prisoners Detained In Crackdown," Human Rights Watch Says Hundreds Have Been Hidden. (The Associated Press)

-- "Iran Again Warns It Can Cut Off Strategic Oil Route" Through Strait Of Hormuz. (The Associated Press)

-- "Argentina President Christina Fernandez Has Cancer," It Is In Her Thyroid Gland But Has Not Spread. (BBC News)

-- "Mubarak Trial Resumes In Cairo." (Al-Jazeera)

-- "Marshal: Hot Embers Sparked Fatal Fire" That Killed Five People In Connecticut. (The Stamford Advocate)

-- Texas Man Who Dressed As Santa, Killed Six And Then Himself, "Described As Protective, Conservative." (Colleyville Courier)

