Wendy's Re-Enters Japan's Fast-Food Market

Wendy's is reentering the world's second largest fast food market, Japan. The burger chain left Japan in 2009 in a dispute with its local business partner. Now it's coming back in style. Our last word in business today is fancy fast food.

Instead of a basic burger, Wendy's wants to appeal to Japan's more finicky fast food eaters with a new, luxurious menu, featuring a truffle and forchini-grilled chicken sandwich and a foie gras burger, goose liver pate on top of the beef patty.

No dollar menu here. The upscale menu comes with upscale prices. The foie gras burger costs about $16. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

