Dawes On World Cafe

Although Dawes' members have only been together since 2009, the L.A. band's romantic roots rock sounds like the product of an entirely different era.

Dawes' first album, North Hills — named after the neighborhood where the band's members grew up — came out two years ago to widespread acclaim. Its latest album, Nothing Is Wrong, continues in the same vein, with heartfelt lyrics, tight harmonies, and a vibe reminiscent of music from another part of L.A. — Laurel Canyon, the neighborhood that gave rise to the '60s Americana sound of classic records from the likes of Jackson Browne.

This session originally aired on August 26, 2011.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.