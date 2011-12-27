Nativity Scene Goat Makes A Run For It

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with a surprise ending to a familiar story. A Minnesota church made a nativity scene over Christmas weekend, baby Jesus born in a manger. But Bethlehem Church did not use fake animals. A local man provided live puppies, a llama and a goat. And the goat escaped. The Fergus Falls Journal reports the goat has been spotted, but not caught. The owner says he could track the goat if it left tracks in the snow, but sadly, it wasn't a white Christmas. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.