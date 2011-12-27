© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Nativity Scene Goat Makes A Run For It

Published December 27, 2011 at 7:36 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with a surprise ending to a familiar story. A Minnesota church made a nativity scene over Christmas weekend, baby Jesus born in a manger. But Bethlehem Church did not use fake animals. A local man provided live puppies, a llama and a goat. And the goat escaped. The Fergus Falls Journal reports the goat has been spotted, but not caught. The owner says he could track the goat if it left tracks in the snow, but sadly, it wasn't a white Christmas. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.