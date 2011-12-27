Ill-Gotten Gains Shouldn't Be Posted On Facebook

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer with a cautionary tale of social media. Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Cutler is in jail, accused of burglarizing a market with three friends, taking thousands in cash and merchandise. An hour later, he posted pictures of the fellows and their ill-gotten gains on Facebook. One kid had 200 Facebook friends. You see where we're going. A relative saw the photos, alerted grandma, she called the cops. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.