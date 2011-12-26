Santa Trackers Set Record On Christmas Eve

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. It was a record-breaking Christmas Eve for Santa trackers. The North American Aerospace Defense Command keeps an eye on St. Nick's progress from an air base in Colorado Springs. NORAD volunteers in elf hats fielded more than 100,000 calls from kids checking on Santa. NORAD reports he touched down in the U.S. about 9 p.m. in Atlanta and then headed west. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.