Top Stories: Payroll Tax Cut Votes; Earthquakes Rattle New Zealand

By Mark Memmott
Published December 23, 2011 at 9:20 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Payroll Tax Cut's Last Hurdle: Getting 'Unanimous Consent'.

-- Arlington Cemetery: Possible Problems With 64,230 Graves Or Records.

-- Vaclav Havel, Hero Of The 'Velvet Revolution,' Laid To Rest.

Other top headlines include:

-- Christchurch, New Zealand, Rocked By Earthquakes Again; More Likely; Minor Injuries Reported. (The New Zealand Herald)

-- "Pakistan Rejects U.S. Probe Into Border Deaths." (DAWN.com)

-- "U.S. Deal With Taliban Breaks Down," But Marks Change In U.S. Strategy. (The Washington Post)

-- "U.S. Seeks Program To Buy Up Missiles Loose In Libya." (The New York Times)

-- "Armed With Phone, Dangerous To Syria: Former Truck Driver on Run for Phoning in Death Counts That Inform International Tolls; 'There's No One Left but Me.' " (The Wall Street Journal)

