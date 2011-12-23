© 2021
Lazy Mary's Lemon Tart Is Easy And Fast

Published December 23, 2011 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And, Linda, I gather that you have a much more attractive recipe to share with us.

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Well, at least attractive because fast. It's called Lazy Mary's Lemon Tart from the "Food52 Cookbook" by Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs. Here's what you need: a blender, a thin-skinned lemon, a stick of butter, four large eggs, a cup and a half of super fine sugar, and a teaspoon of vanilla.

You chunk everything up, put it in the blender, and whir it till it's pourable. Then pour it into a nine inch tart shell, purchased pie crust is fine. Bake at 350 for 30 to 40 minutes, and voila.

MONTAGNE: That was fast. But did I hear you say a whole lemon?

WERTHEIMER: Yeah. Pit, peel, the whole thing. This is a very tart tart.

MONTAGNE: Well, thanks very much, and happy holiday baking, cooking and eating to all of you from all of us here at MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.