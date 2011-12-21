6-Year-Old British Boy Wins $4,700 Pie In Raffle

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Minced pies are a centuries-old Christmas tradition and this year, a 6-year-old boy in England won the most expensive mince pie in the world. A London pie company raffled it off.

To make a pie worth $4,700, it used rare ingredients, like ambergris sugar. It gilded it with platinum leaf. And the traditional treat Europeans often bury in Christmas dessert? This one was a coin, a solid-platinum coin.

