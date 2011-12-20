Top Stories: Blizzard, North Korea, Payroll Tax Dispute
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Blizzard Pounds Great Plains, Northeast May See White Christmas.
-- Kim Jong Un's Ascension Is 'Being Cemented For Him'.
-- 'Yes' Means 'No' Today For House Vote On Payroll Tax Cut Plan
-- Home Construction Rose In November; 2011 Still A Weak Year.
Other top stories:
-- "Philippines Floods: 'We Were Praying God Should Stop The Rise Of The Water.' " (The Guardian)
-- "Dawn Raid In Tahrir Square" As Clashes Continue In Cairo. (Al-Jazeera English)
-- "Syria Vows To Execute 'Terrorists' After Worst Day Of Violence." (The Christian Science Monitor)
-- Gingrich, Romney Tied In Latest ABC News/Washington Post Poll. (ABC News)
