© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Report: Ohio State Football Team 'Banned From Postseason Play Next Year'

By Mark Memmott
Published December 20, 2011 at 2:15 PM EST

"The NCAA today stunned Ohio State University's football program by banning it from postseason play after the 2012 season," multiple sources tell The Columbus Dispatch.

It adds that:

"The penalty means Ohio State automatically is out of the running for any bowl, or a Big Ten or national championship next year, just as newly appointed head coach Urban Meyer is wooing recruits to the Buckeyes."

As NPR's Tom Goldman reported back in June, former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel stepped down "after he failed to report NCAA violations. Star quarterback Terrelle Pryor and several other key players [were] suspended for several games ... for selling memorabilia." And the NCAA was "investigating how Pryor got the multiple cars he's been driving at the university."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott