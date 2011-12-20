Apple Wins Partial Victory In Claim Over Patent

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a mobile phone patent wars.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

WERTHEIMER: Smartphone makers have filed dozens of lawsuits against one another for patent infringement. Yesterday, a federal agency handed Apple a limited victory in a closely watched case. It's one of the first of many mobile patent disputes to be decided.

Apple complained HTC violated several of its patents. HTC is a major Taiwanese handset maker that uses Google's Android system. The International Trade Commission ruled just one patent to be in violation. As a result, HTC will be banned from importing some of its phones to the United States. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.