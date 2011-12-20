Airline To Let Passengers Pick Seatmates

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST: Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The misery of holiday flying can be made even worse, depending on who you end up sitting next to. So KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is unveiling a new feature, allowing fliers to link up their social media profiles during check-in, then pick a flying buddy from other passenger profiles. The airline calls its service Meet and Seat. But for those dreaming of a friendly flight for Christmas, the service won't start until next year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.