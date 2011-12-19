Don't Panic, It Wasn't Lil' Kim

Just the headline of this Buzz Feed post made us laugh.

"25 People Who Thought Lil Kim Died."

It's funny either way:

-- If some folks were confused by the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

-- Or if they were just making mischief.

The latter appears more likely — or at least it's the reason the whole thread got started. According to The Wall Street Journal's Digits blog:

"Shortly after Kim's death, cultural critic N'Gai Croal was one of the first to jump-start the meme, 'RIP, Lil' Kim,' he tweeted. Thousands more followed."

When he did that, N'Gai Croal also linked to a Bloomberg News story about the Korean leader's death.

(H/T to NPR's Stephanie Federico.)

