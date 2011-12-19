Saudi Prince Buys Stake In Twitter

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a big investment in micro-blogging.

MONTAGNE: The Saudi Arabian prince Alwaleed bin Talal is investing $300 million in Twitter. The man Time magazine calls the Arabian Warren Buffett says he looks to invest in, quote, "promising, high-growth businesses with a global impact," like Twitter.

Prince Alwaleed has been ranked as the richest Arab. He's also the largest individual foreign investor in the U.S., and he now owns more than three percent of Twitter.