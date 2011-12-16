Slugger Barry Bonds Sentenced To One Month House Arrest

Baseball slugger Barry Bonds will serve 30 days in house arrest for his obstruction of justice conviction back in April.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports:

"Bonds sat stoically as U.S. District Judge Susan Illston told baseball's home run king that he had avoided prison but must spend one month in his two-acre Beverly Hills estate, two years on probation, serve 250 hours of community service and pay a $4,000 fine.

"Today's sentencing ends an 8-year battle with Bonds, baseball's home run record holder."

Bonds was tried on three counts of lying to a grand jury in 2003 during an investigation into his use of steroids and human growth hormone. The jury convicted him on one count of obstruction and deadlocked on the other charges.

Bonds could have received a sentence of up to 21 months in prison. Bonds, whose 762 homeruns make him the top career slugger in Major League Baseball, has 14 days to appeal his conviction.

Update at 3:20 p.m. ET. Bonds Will Appeal:

Our friends at KQED have live blogged the Bonds sentencing. They report that Bond's defense attorney said they will appeal the conviction so Bonds "doesn't have to be a felon."

The defense attorney said the last thing Bonds told him was, "Merry Christmas."

