Puerto Rican Mayor Causes A Stir With Wild Christmas Card

We are late to this news, but because it's just now picking up steam in the mainland United States, we'll share it. This was the official Christmas card of Jorge Santini, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, this year:

Yep. Pretty much everyone had the reaction you just had to the Santini family posing in front of a taxidermic leopard killing a taxidermic antelope. On the Internet, as Univision News reports on its Tumblr page, the Christmas card has become a meme with people posing the Santini family in front of everything from the characters of Toy Story to Beavis and Butthead.

But there is an explanation. Santini was on Telemundo explaining that the picture was intended to promote the city's Wildlife Museum. When asked what he thought about people calling the card the most absurd Christmas card ever, he said he liked the meme and that the card may very well do what was intended: Get people through the doors of the museum.

