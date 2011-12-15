A New Reason To Beat Your Own Chest: 'Drum Machine Shirt'

The Two-Way doesn't endorse products. But we do like to pass on things we see about weird and unusual things.

So a Los Angeles Times story about a "drum machine T-shirt" caught our eye. (Since there's a drummer or two in our lives, we may be biased.)

There's also, not surprisingly, an "electronic rock guitar shirt." They're both from a website that's appropriately named Think Geek.

Check out this video of the drum shirt in action. And yes, you can wash it (after taking the electronics off!).

Of course, there are many wacky Christmas gifts out there. "Pooping reindeer sweatshirts," anyone? An ornament that looks like a cockroach? How about bacon flavored candy canes? (mmm, bacon!)

Feel free to add your favorites in the comments thread.

(H/T to NPR's Catherine Laidlaw.)

