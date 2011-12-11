Youngest South-Pole Skier In Family Of Firsts

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Last week, a 16-year-old British schoolgirl became the youngest person to ski to the South Pole. Amelia Hempleman-Adams was part of a nine-person party that slogged 97 miles to the bottom of the world. They started from the very spot where Ernest Shackleton was forced to turn back during his bid in 1907. Assisting Ms. Hempleman-Adams in her effort was her father, David, who holds the record for being the first Brit to reach the Pole solo and unsupported. And while we're at it we should mention Amelia's older sister Alicia, who is in the books for being the youngest person to trek to the North Pole. Ever the dutiful student, Amelia brought her homework along, but, according to The Times of London, her father chucked it from the sled to save weight. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.