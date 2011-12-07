Rick Perry Wears Faith On (Barn Coat) Sleeve In New Iowa Ad

In the latest reminder that he's still in the race (if apparently not in the hunt) for the Republican presidential nomination, Texas Gov. Rick Perry has a new TV ad in Iowa in which he makes a naked appeal to the state's religious conservatives who are expected to play an important role in the upcoming caucuses.

Just in time for the annual "war on Christmas" controversy, Perry's ad shows the candidate in a lush green, Garden of Eden-like setting with a soundtrack that sounds like it was influenced by the quiet parts of Appalachian Spring. Perry, rocking a barn coat, says:

"I'm not ashamed to admit that I'm a Christian, but you don't need to be in the pew every Sunday to know there's something wrong in this country when gays can serve openly in the military but our kids can't openly celebrate Christmas or pray in school.

"As President, I'll end Obama's war on religion. And I'll fight against liberal attacks on our religious heritage.

"Faith made America strong. It can make her strong again."

And perhaps faith (and a big warchest) can keep a candidate in a presidential race when the odds against winning the nomination are so high as appears the case for Perry right now.

